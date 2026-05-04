Seamus Power betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Seamus Power finished tied for 34th at 6-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Power's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|64-76-69-69
|-6
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Power's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-68-70-72
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|74-72-74-76
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|71-67-73-70
|-3
|6.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|65-66-74-71
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-71-72-64
|-6
|21.333
Power's recent performances
- Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
- Power has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.158
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.142
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.249
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.140
|-0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.089
|-0.410
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.142 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Power has earned 161 FedExCup Regular Season points (102nd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44% that ranks 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.