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31M AGO

Seamus Power betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Seamus Power finished tied for 34th at 6-under in his last appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Power at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Power's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3464-76-69-69-6

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Power's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Power's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1063-68-64-67-2642.000
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3072-68-70-72-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7074-72-74-76+86.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC75-69E--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5271-67-73-70-36.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1165-66-74-71-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-68-68-72-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-71-72-64-621.333

    Power's recent performances

    • Power has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 26-under.
    • Power has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Power has averaged -0.410 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Power's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.1580.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.142-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2490.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.140-0.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.089-0.410

    Power's advanced stats and rankings

    • Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.142 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Power delivered a 0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 110th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Power has earned 161 FedExCup Regular Season points (102nd) this season, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.44% that ranks 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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