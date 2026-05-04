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30M AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia follows his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia follows his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This $4 million event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina will be contested over a par-71, 7,347-yard layout.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Karl Vilips's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-67-70-70-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1968-65-71-67-946.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6469-72-72-73+23.900
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-78+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-72-72-70-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-65-70-67-1944.000

    Karl Vilips's recent performances

    • Vilips has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Karl Vilips's strokes gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.535-0.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1140.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.321-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6300.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Total93-0.1110.308

    Karl Vilips's advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.535 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.114 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 62.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips delivers a 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
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    2

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    Tot
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    R4
    -4

    3

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    R4
    -4

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    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
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    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

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    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

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    Tot
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    R4
    -6

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    S.W. Kim
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    -11
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