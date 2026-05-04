Karl Vilips betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Karl Vilips of Australia follows his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This $4 million event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina will be contested over a par-71, 7,347-yard layout.
Karl Vilips's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-67-70-70
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|68-65-71-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-72-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-72-72-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-65-70-67
|-19
|44.000
Karl Vilips's recent performances
- Vilips has three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.346 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.636 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged 0.308 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Karl Vilips's strokes gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.535
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.114
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.321
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.630
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-0.111
|0.308
Karl Vilips's advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.535 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.6 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sports a 0.114 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 62.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivers a 0.630 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.75, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 163 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.