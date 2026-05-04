Chandler Phillips betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Phillips has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.

Phillips has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.