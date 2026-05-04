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24M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Phillips missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic last year and will look to bounce back at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10. He finished tied for 50th in 2024 at this $4 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Phillips's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-73+1
    2024T5067-69-72-71-5

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Phillips's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Phillips's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 50th at 5-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Phillips's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT872-66-66-71-1382.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-69-72-73+15.200
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6374-68-68-76+24.200
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-73-74E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-69-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6366-68-70-71-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1966-69-70-67-843.000

    Phillips's recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • Phillips has an average of 0.228 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.869 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.0790.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.937-0.869
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green96-0.060-0.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4840.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.591-0.727

    Phillips's advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.079 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranked 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.937 mark that ranked 157th on TOUR. He ranked 161st with a 57.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.27, and he ranked 113th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
    • Phillips has earned 146 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 108th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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