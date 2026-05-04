Nicholas Marchese betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Nicholas Marchese has not competed in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the last five years, as the tournament takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from May 7-10, 2026. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under performance last year.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Nicholas Marchese has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Marchese's recent performances
- Nicholas Marchese has no recorded tournament finishes in his recent performances.
Marchese's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Marchese's advanced stats and rankings
- No statistical data is currently available for Nicholas Marchese's 2026 season performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for Marchese as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.