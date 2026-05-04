Adam Schenk betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Adam Schenk of the United States tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk missed the cut at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Schenk's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|74-68-67-68
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-72-69-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|69-73-72-70
|E
|4.900
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|72-72-79-70
|+5
|4.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-70-68-69
|-12
|58.714
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.376
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.353
|0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.076
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.572
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.225
|-0.552
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.376 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.9 yards ranked 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.353 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 124th with a 63.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.572 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.87% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 104 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 126th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.