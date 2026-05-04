Jackson Suber betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Suber looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Suber's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-72
|+5
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-63-72-71
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|67-74-70-75
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-70-81-70
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-77
|-2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-63-69-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 7-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.569
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.117
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.050
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.824
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.326
|-0.366
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.569 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sports a 0.117 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 127th with a Par Breakers rate of 20.37%.
- Suber has earned 31 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.