PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
26M AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Suber looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Suber at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Suber's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-72+5

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Suber's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-63-72-71-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6367-74-70-75+24.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-70-81-70+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-77-2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-63-69-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-72+1--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 7-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Suber has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.569-0.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1170.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0500.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.824-0.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-1.326-0.366

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.569 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranks 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sports a 0.117 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber has delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 159th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 127th with a Par Breakers rate of 20.37%.
    • Suber has earned 31 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 169th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW