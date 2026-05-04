Jackson Suber betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Suber had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 7-under.

Suber has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Suber has an average of 0.173 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.