Vince Whaley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley finished tied for 37th at 5-under in last year's tournament. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Whaley's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|71-70-73-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|69-74-75-69
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|71-67-74-68
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|63-77-69
|-7
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.609
|-0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.570
|-0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.238
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|1.046
|0.960
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.371
|-0.128
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.609 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranked 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.570 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 60.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 1.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.71, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 20.25% of the time.
- Whaley has earned 61 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.