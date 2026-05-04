Vince Whaley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Whaley had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.

Whaley has an average of -0.631 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.141 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Whaley has an average of -0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.960 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.