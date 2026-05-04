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31M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Kizzire has competed in this tournament twice in the past two years, finishing tied for 20th in 2025 and tied for 10th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his recent form in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Kizzire's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2067-68-70-69-10
    2024T1070-65-67-68-14

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Kizzire's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1370-72-63-70-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7272-69-73-74+42.800
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-67-73-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-66-70-67-732.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3463-70-67-68-14--

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kizzire has an average of -0.975 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has averaged -2.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-1.058-0.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.149-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green370.220-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.081-0.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.770-2.046

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.058 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a 0.149 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 60.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kizzire delivers a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.08% of the time.
    • Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 130th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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