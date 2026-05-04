Patton Kizzire betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Patton Kizzire of the United States plays a shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Kizzire has competed in this tournament twice in the past two years, finishing tied for 20th in 2025 and tied for 10th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his recent form in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Kizzire's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|67-68-70-69
|-10
|2024
|T10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|70-72-63-70
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|72
|72-69-73-74
|+4
|2.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-73
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-66-70-67
|-7
|32.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|63-70-67-68
|-14
|--
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -0.975 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -2.046 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-1.058
|-0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.149
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|37
|0.220
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.081
|-0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.770
|-2.046
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.058 (161st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a 0.149 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 60.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire delivers a -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 19.08% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.