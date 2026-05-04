Blades Brown betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Blades Brown of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 12, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Blades Brown returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set for May 7-10. Brown finished tied for 37th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.
Brown's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|2024
|T26
|72-67-66-69
|-10
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Brown's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Brown's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 10-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-67-69-69
|-14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-60-68-74
|-19
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.279
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.250
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.227
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.315
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.442
|-0.196
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.279 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a -0.250 mark. He has a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivers a 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 25.79% of the time with a 12.70% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.