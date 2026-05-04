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21M AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blades Brown of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 12, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Blades Brown of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 12, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Blades Brown returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club for the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set for May 7-10. Brown finished tied for 37th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025.

    Latest odds for Brown at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Brown's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3766-71-74-68-5
    2024T2672-67-66-69-10

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Brown's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Brown's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 26th at 10-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-21--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-71-73-70-1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open369-67-69-69-14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-60-68-74-19--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-70-71-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3766-71-74-68-5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
    • Brown has an average of -0.126 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.196 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.279-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.250-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.227-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3150.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.442-0.196

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.279 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sports a -0.250 mark. He has a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivers a 0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 28.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 25.79% of the time with a 12.70% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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