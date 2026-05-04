Tyler Duncan betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 14-under.

Duncan has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Duncan has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.