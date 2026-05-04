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31M AGO

Tyler Duncan betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Tyler Duncan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tyler Duncan of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Tyler Duncan missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic last year, shooting 1-over. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026, looking to improve on that performance.

    Latest odds for Duncan at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Duncan's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-71+1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Duncan's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Duncan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5073-69-72-69-54.382
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6173-69-72-76+6--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-71+6--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2666-68-72-68-1417.889

    Duncan's recent performances

    • Duncan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 14-under.
    • Duncan has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Duncan has averaged -0.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Duncan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.078
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.414

    Duncan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Duncan has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 192nd.
    • He has posted a 77.78% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season, with an average driving distance of 283.5 yards.
    • Duncan has averaged 30.75 putts per round this season.
    • His bogey avoidance rate stands at 11.11% this season, while he has broken par 18.06% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Duncan as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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