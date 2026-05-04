Erik van Rooyen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen finished tied for fourth at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that strong showing at the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T4
|67-67-65-70
|-15
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-71-74
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-74
|-8
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.746 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.550 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.141
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-1.051
|-0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|147
|-0.377
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.265
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-1.022
|-0.550
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 42nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sported a -1.051 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 60.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.44, and he ranked 115th by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has earned 35 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.