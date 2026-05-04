Erik van Rooyen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Van Rooyen has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.

Van Rooyen has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.746 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.