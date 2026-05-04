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21M AGO

Evan Harmeling betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Evan Harmeling of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Evan Harmeling of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Evan Harmeling returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Harmeling looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Harmeling at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Harmeling's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-74+2
    2024MC73-75+6

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Harmeling's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Harmeling's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--

    Harmeling's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he missed the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Harmeling has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.666 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Harmeling has averaged -1.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Harmeling's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.128

    Harmeling's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harmeling posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.076 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five starts, Harmeling recorded a -0.666 mark, showing difficulty with his iron play.
    • On the greens, Harmeling delivered a -0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, while his overall Strokes Gained: Total averaged -1.128.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harmeling as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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