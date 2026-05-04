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15M AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer makes his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse, with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Johnny Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6969-70-70-74-15.875
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-79+11--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT367-68-66-64-15162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC79-77+14--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4169-72-69-69-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4370-69-73-70-611.000

    Johnny Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged 0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5190.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.1690.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.4300.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.604-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.3470.166

    Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.169 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.32, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
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    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
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    -11

    T4

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    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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