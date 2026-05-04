Johnny Keefer betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Keefer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Keefer has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.