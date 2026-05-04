Johnny Keefer betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Johnny Keefer of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Johnny Keefer makes his debut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, which takes place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse, with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.
Johnny Keefer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T69
|69-70-70-74
|-1
|5.875
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-79
|+11
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|67-68-66-64
|-15
|162.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+14
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|69-72-69-69
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|70-69-73-70
|-6
|11.000
Johnny Keefer's recent performances
- Keefer has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Keefer has an average of 0.185 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Keefer has averaged 0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnny Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.519
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|56
|0.169
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.430
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.604
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.347
|0.166
Johnny Keefer's advanced stats and rankings
- Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.519 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.169 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks fifth with a 70.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.604 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.32, and he ranks 100th by breaking par 21.41% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.