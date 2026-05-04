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29M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati missed the cut at even par in last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to make the weekend at this $4 million event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Malnati's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-69E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6369-73-75-71E4.300
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6574-64-72-70E3.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-71-71-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-70+5--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
    • He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.640-0.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.808-0.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0480.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.236-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-1.165-0.582

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.640 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati has delivered a -0.808 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 60.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has posted a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
    • Malnati has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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