Peter Malnati betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati missed the cut at even par in last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to make the weekend at this $4 million event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Malnati's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|69-73-75-71
|E
|4.300
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|74-64-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-71-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of -0.202 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.640
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.808
|-0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.048
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.236
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-1.165
|-0.582
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.640 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati has delivered a -0.808 mark that ranks 155th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 60.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has posted a 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 25 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.