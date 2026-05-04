Brice Garnett betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett finished tied for 31st at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Garnett's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T31
|67-70-72-68
|-7
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of seven-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|69-68-77-70
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-68-73-71
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-69-72-67
|-6
|21.333
Garnett's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 22-under.
- Garnett has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -1.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.632
|-0.303
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.539
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.157
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.318
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-1.332
|-1.274
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.0 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.539 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 16.89% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.