PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
27M AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett finished tied for 31st at seven-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Garnett's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3167-70-72-68-7

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Garnett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7169-68-77-70+42.800
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5071-68-73-71-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-69-72-67-621.333

    Garnett's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 22-under.
    • Garnett has an average of -0.303 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.475 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has averaged -1.274 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.632-0.303
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.539-0.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1570.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.318-0.514
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-1.332-1.274

    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Garnett posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.632 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.0 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sported a -0.539 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Garnett delivered a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranked 161st by breaking par 16.89% of the time.
    • Garnett has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW