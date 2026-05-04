Grayson Wood betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Grayson Wood will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Ryan Fox returns as the defending champion after winning last year's tournament at 15-under.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Wood is competing in this tournament for the first time in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Wood's recent performances
- Wood has no recorded finishes in his recent tournament history.
Wood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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Wood's advanced stats and rankings
- No 2026 season statistics are currently available for Wood.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wood as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.