Ben Kohles betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Kohles has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Kohles has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Kohles has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.