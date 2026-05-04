Ben Kohles betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Ben Kohles of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles finished tied for 37th at five-under when he last played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Kohles's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Kohles's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of five-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Kohles's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|6.922
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-71-79
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|41.000
Kohles's recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.168
Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 80.56% this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.0 yards reflects his approach to the game.
- He has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.
- On the greens, Kohles has delivered a Putts Per Round average of 31.25 this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 11.11% and he breaks par 19.44% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.