PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
16M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles of the United States lines up a putt on the second green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles finished tied for 37th at five-under when he last played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Kohles's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3767-73-71-68-5

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Kohles's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of five-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Kohles's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4268-70-72-72-66.922
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-71-79+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-69-69-72-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2067-69-69-67-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2669-69-72-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2066-69-67-67-1541.000

    Kohles's recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.161 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.006 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.168

    Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 80.56% this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.0 yards reflects his approach to the game.
    • He has earned 37 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.
    • On the greens, Kohles has delivered a Putts Per Round average of 31.25 this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 11.11% and he breaks par 19.44% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW