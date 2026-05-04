Austin Smotherman betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Austin Smotherman of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman finished 70th at 3-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes for a better showing this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Smotherman's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he finished 70th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T60
|77-69-76-66
|E
|8.125
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T74
|74-73-69-70
|+2
|4.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T36
|68-73-68-73
|-6
|19.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-79
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|67-72-70-73
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|62-69-69-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.830 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged -1.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.359
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.737
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|158
|-0.507
|-0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.540
|-0.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.049
|-1.049
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.359 (34th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.1 yards ranked 88th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smotherman sported a 0.737 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.507 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 158th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.540 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 113th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 23.86% of the time.
- Smotherman has earned 396 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.