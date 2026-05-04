Austin Smotherman betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Smotherman has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Smotherman has an average of 0.204 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.172 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.830 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.