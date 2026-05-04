Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen will compete for the first time at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 at the tournament that offers a $4 million purse.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Neergaard-Petersen's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Neergaard-Petersen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-60-66
|-28
|82.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|68-73-70-74
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|72-70-74-75
|+3
|2.116
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|69-67-77-70
|-5
|7.500
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
Neergaard-Petersen's recent performances
- Neergaard-Petersen has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Neergaard-Petersen has an average of 0.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.041 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Neergaard-Petersen has averaged -0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Neergaard-Petersen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.356
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.081
|-0.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.226
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.138
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.073
|-0.020
Neergaard-Petersen's advanced stats and rankings
- Neergaard-Petersen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranks 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Neergaard-Petersen sports a 0.081 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 94th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Neergaard-Petersen has delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 20.14% of the time.
- Neergaard-Petersen has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Neergaard-Petersen as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.