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Aaron Wise betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Aaron Wise missed the cut at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 1-over. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Wise at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Wise's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-72+1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Wise's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D69-1--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-70-70-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-66E--

    Wise's recent performances

    • Wise had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished T51 with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has an average of -0.964 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.776-0.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.468-0.964
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.7020.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.772-0.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.315-1.396

    Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.776 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards shows his length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wise has a -1.468 mark. He has hit 56.94% of Greens in Regulation.
    • Around the green, Wise has delivered a 0.702 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
    • On the greens, Wise has a -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He has averaged 28.88 Putts Per Round and has a Par Breakers rate of 19.44%.
    • Wise has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 22.92% and an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -2.315 in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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