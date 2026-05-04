Aaron Wise betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Aaron Wise missed the cut at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 1-over. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Wise's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished T51 with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has an average of -0.964 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.776
|-0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.468
|-0.964
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.702
|0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.772
|-0.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.315
|-1.396
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.776 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards shows his length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Wise has a -1.468 mark. He has hit 56.94% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the green, Wise has delivered a 0.702 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in 2026.
- On the greens, Wise has a -0.772 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. He has averaged 28.88 Putts Per Round and has a Par Breakers rate of 19.44%.
- Wise has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 22.92% and an overall Strokes Gained: Total mark of -2.315 in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.