Aaron Wise betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Wise had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished T51 with a score of 10-under.

He has an average of -0.413 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Wise has an average of -0.964 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.465 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Wise has an average of -0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.