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Brooks Koepka betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka (L) of the United States and Shane Lowry of Ireland react after their birdie on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka (L) of the United States and Shane Lowry of Ireland react after their birdie on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. Ryan Fox returns as defending champion after winning the 2025 tournament at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Koepka at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Koepka's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1272-69-71-71-5101.667
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1871-67-71-71-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-70-69-71-680.556
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT974-66-69-65-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-68-73-70-45.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1268-74-73-71+6--

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged 0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.1110.015
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9130.694
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.051-0.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.529-0.138
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.5460.458

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.913 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Koepka has earned 302 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    -11
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