Brooks Koepka betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Brooks Koepka (L) of the United States and Shane Lowry of Ireland react after their birdie on the 18th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. Ryan Fox returns as defending champion after winning the 2025 tournament at 15-under.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Koepka's first time competing in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-70-69-71
|-6
|80.556
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|74-66-69-65
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-68-73-70
|-4
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|68-74-73-71
|+6
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.111
|0.015
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.913
|0.694
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.051
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.529
|-0.138
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.546
|0.458
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.111 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.913 mark that ranked third on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 27th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Koepka has earned 302 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.