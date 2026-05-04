Brooks Koepka betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Koepka has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Koepka has an average of 0.015 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.694 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.