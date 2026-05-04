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32M AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Rico Hoey finished tied for seventh at 12-under in last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hoey's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T769-70-69-64-12
    2024MC74-76+8

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3970-72-74-67-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-68-68-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2671-68-70-72-331.750
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6277-69-75-72+57.875
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-72+8--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6774-66-74-71-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2471-69-70-66-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-70-73-76+22.850

    Hoey's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 8-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.013 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2550.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0040.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green151-0.416-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.3280.234
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.4850.305

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a 0.004 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 63.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 125th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.57% of the time.
    • Hoey has earned 134 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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