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23M AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Hardy of the United States looks on before he plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Nick Hardy of the United States looks on before he plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Nick Hardy missed the cut at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting five-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Hardy's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-77+5

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Hardy's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of five-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Hardy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2063-70-63-69-2313.563
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-72+2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-68+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-75+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2867-70-67-67-1323.955

    Hardy's recent performances

    • Hardy has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
    • Hardy has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.647-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.119-0.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6490.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.331-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.449-0.437

    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.647 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy has a -1.119 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he has broken par 15.28% of the time.
    • Hardy currently ranks 182nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 14 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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