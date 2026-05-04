Nick Hardy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Nick Hardy of the United States looks on before he plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 2026 at The Abaco Club on January 21, 2026 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Nick Hardy missed the cut at last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting five-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve upon that performance in the 2026 tournament.
Hardy's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-77
|+5
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Hardy's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of five-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Hardy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T20
|63-70-63-69
|-23
|13.563
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T28
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|23.955
Hardy's recent performances
- Hardy has one top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 23-under.
- Hardy has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.232 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has averaged -0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.647
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.119
|-0.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.649
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.331
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.449
|-0.437
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.647 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hardy has a -1.119 mark. He has a 58.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hardy has delivered a -0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he has broken par 15.28% of the time.
- Hardy currently ranks 182nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 14 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.