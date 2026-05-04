Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The South African golfer looks to make his mark at this $4 million tournament where Ryan Fox defended his title last year with a 15-under performance.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-69-73
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-68-70-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|70-73-70-69
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-67-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-70-69-69
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|68-71-71-69
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|15.500
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.306
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.027
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.299
|0.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.496
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.463
|-0.002
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a -0.027 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.