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22M AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the fourth green during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The South African golfer looks to make his mark at this $4 million tournament where Ryan Fox defended his title last year with a 15-under performance.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-69-73-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-68-70-70-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3070-73-70-69-222.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-67-69-69-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-70-69-69-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2768-71-71-69-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3868-67-69-68-1615.500

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.184 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.002 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.306-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91-0.027-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2990.180
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4960.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.463-0.002

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.306 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.4 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a -0.027 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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