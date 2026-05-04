Joe Highsmith betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Highsmith's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-71
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Highsmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|67-68-69-73
|-7
|23.25
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-69-76-76
|+2
|3.40
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-75-68-74
|-1
|19.13
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|70-72-76-72
|+6
|3.60
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T75
|74-71-73-72
|+2
|4.38
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5.75
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-71
|-4
|--
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 33rd at the RBC Heritage, where he finished at 7-under.
- Highsmith has an average of -0.739 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.508
|-0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|-0.064
|0.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.169
|0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.315
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-1.056
|-0.380
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.508 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 59.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
- Highsmith has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.