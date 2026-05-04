PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
15M AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Highsmith of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after missing the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Highsmith's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-71-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Highsmith's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Highsmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3367-68-69-73-723.25
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-69-76-76+23.40
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-75-68-74-119.13
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6770-72-76-72+63.60
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7574-71-73-72+24.38
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-70-70-71-35.75
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-79+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-71-4--

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 33rd at the RBC Heritage, where he finished at 7-under.
    • Highsmith has an average of -0.739 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has averaged -0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.508-0.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green93-0.0640.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.1690.332
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.315-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141-1.056-0.380

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.508 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 61st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Highsmith sports a -0.064 mark that ranks 93rd on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 59.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith has delivered a -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
    • Highsmith has earned 63 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 145th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW