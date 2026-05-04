Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Højgaard has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Højgaard has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.