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30M AGO

Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Rasmus Højgaard will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament5378-70-73-77+1012.500
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-71-67-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6871-71-74-71+33.060
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-77+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-72-66-67-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2468-70-66-72-834.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3074-67-70-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1472-68-68-66-10--

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.172-0.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3330.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.273-0.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.5900.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8230.049

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.333 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Højgaard has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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