Rasmus Højgaard betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Rasmus HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Rasmus Højgaard will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|53
|78-70-73-77
|+10
|12.500
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|71-71-74-71
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|69-72-66-67
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|34.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|74-67-70-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|72-68-68-66
|-10
|--
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Højgaard has an average of -0.003 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.045 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.172
|-0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.333
|0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|130
|-0.273
|-0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.590
|0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.823
|0.049
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.172 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.333 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 68.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard has delivered a 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Højgaard has accumulated 179 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.