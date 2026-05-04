Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.068 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sports a 0.085 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a 0.438 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR.

On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22.