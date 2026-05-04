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19M AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he missed the cut in 2025 after shooting 3-over. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of making the weekend this time around.

    Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-72+3
    2024T4067-70-71-69-7

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Dumont de Chassart's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 40th at 7-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Dumont de Chassart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-72-70-73-48.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1267-68-69-65-1162.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2669-71-67-74-331.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-68-72-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-65-70-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express6971-65-67-73-123.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2464-67-73-69-732.500

    Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

    • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.114 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dumont de Chassart has averaged 0.622 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.068-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.0850.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90.4380.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting89-0.0720.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.5190.622

    Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dumont de Chassart has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.068 (76th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 34th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dumont de Chassart sports a 0.085 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 64.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a 0.438 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him ninth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart has delivered a -0.072 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.22.
    • Dumont de Chassart has earned 208 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th. He ranks 28th by avoiding bogeys 13.37% of the time and ranks 56th by breaking par 22.74% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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