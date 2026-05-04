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21M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson finished tied for 59th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Svensson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5969-69-74-71-1

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Svensson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3968-71-70-74-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-68-71-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-63-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-70-67-73-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.0460.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2270.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1860.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.959-0.546
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.592-0.244

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.227 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
    • Svensson has earned 48 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
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    Tot
    -12
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    -4

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    Tot
    -11
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    -8

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    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

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    S.W. Kim
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