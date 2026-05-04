Adam Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson finished tied for 59th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Svensson's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|69-69-74-71
|-1
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|68-71-70-74
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-63
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.244 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.046
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.227
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.186
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.959
|-0.546
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.592
|-0.244
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.046 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sports a 0.227 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 75th with a 65.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.959 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 112th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 48 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.