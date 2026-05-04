Adam Svensson betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Svensson had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 21-under.

Svensson has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Svensson has an average of 0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.