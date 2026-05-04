Chad Ramey betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey finished tied for 45th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his performance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Ramey's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|67-71-71-71
|-4
|2024
|MC
|72-74
|+4
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|71-67-72-70
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|74-67-69-68
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|67-73-63-72
|-13
|3.900
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
- Ramey has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.048
|0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.220
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.193
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.738
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.276
|0.455
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.220 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 63.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.