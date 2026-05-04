Chad Ramey betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.

Ramey has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.