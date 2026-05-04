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Chad Ramey betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey finished tied for 45th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his performance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Ramey's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4567-71-71-71-4
    2024MC72-74+4

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-68-71-72-512.800
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-67-69-70-723.955
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6471-70-72-73+23.900
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2772-69-73-71-339.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1768-70-69-69-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4871-67-72-70-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2274-67-69-68-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6367-73-63-72-133.900

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 8-under.
    • Ramey has an average of 0.105 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.0480.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.220-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.193-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.7380.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.2760.455

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.048 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.220 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 121st with a 63.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.03, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.49% of the time.
    • Ramey has earned 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

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    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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