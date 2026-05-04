Odds Outlook: Full betting odds for top players at Truist Championship
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Golf is Hard at Quail Hollow Club
After a one-year absence, the Truist Championship returns to Quail Hollow Club outside of Charlotte, North Carolina. The sixth of eight Signature Events on the PGA TOUR features a field of 72 players highlighted by perennial horse for the course and Masters champion, Rory McIlroy, plus THE PLAYERS Championship and Cadillac Championship winner Cameron Young.
With Scottie Scheffler not in the field, McIlroy (+550), a four-time winner at Quail Hollow, ascends to outright-favorite status at FanDuel Sportsbook. Fresh off a three-week break after becoming just the fourth player to win the Masters in back-to-back seasons, McIlroy returns to the course and event where he won his first PGA TOUR title at age 20. He added wins in 2015, 2021 and 2024, the last time this tournament was held in Charlotte. McIlroy also owns the course record (61) and tournament scoring record in relation to par (21 under).
Cameron Young (+850) is currently the hottest player on the planet. After breaking through for the first time last year, also in North Carolina at the Wyndham Championship, Young has now won three times in his previous 13 starts. Posting 19 under, which included a self-imposed penalty stroke on Sunday, he blistered the Blue Monster and went wire-to-wire to win the fifth Signature Event of the season. His red-hot putter, which gained almost two shots on the field in Miami, combined with his power tee-to-green, enabled him to earn his fourth podium payday in his last five events. Making his third visit to Quail Hollow, only two of his previous eight rounds were below par. Like McIlroy, plenty has changed in his game since his last visit.
Xander Schauffele (+1200) has yet to lift the trophy at Quail Hollow, however, in the previous two Truist Championships hosted at Quail Hollow, only McIlroy (2024) and Wyndham Clark (2023) have beaten the Californian. (Remember, the 2025 event, won by Sepp Straka (+4000), was moved to the Philadelphia Cricket Club as Quail Hollow was preparing to host the PGA Championship.) Schauffele started the 2026 season quietly but is on a run of seven consecutive paydays of T24 or better. His most recent streak of three consecutive top-10 results ended with a T12 at the RBC Heritage. His last victory was at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan in October of 2025.
Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 17 at RBC Heritage
An argument can be made that Matt Fitzpatrick (+1300), the only three-time winner on the PGA TOUR this season, has more momentum than anyone. Yet, amazingly, he cannot crack the top three in the betting market! The Englishman, who leads the PGA TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, won the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic of New Orleans in his previous two starts in back-to-back weeks. He also picked up the trophy at the Valspar Championship after finishing second to Young at THE PLAYERS. Nobody on TOUR has won three consecutive starts since 2017.
Ludvig Åberg (+1600) is the fourth of the top-five players who did not play last week at Doral and should be rested and ready for the demanding walk in Charlotte. A two-time winner on TOUR, the Swede has been lingering on the upper part of leaderboards since the calendar turned to March. He cashed T3 (Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard) and T5 (THE PLAYERS) in two starts in March. April began with T5 at the Valero Texas Open, the week before he earned T21 at the Masters, and concluded with a T4 at the RBC Heritage. The smooth swinging 26-year-old ranks in the top 36 of the main six Strokes Gained categories, highlighted by fourth in SG: Total. He’s playing the course for just the second time after missing the cut at last year’s PGA Championship.
Ludvig Åberg rolls in 25-foot birdie at PGA Championship
Starting 2026 brightly with four top-10 payouts from five starts, Tommy Fleetwood (+2200) was locked in and ready to build on his first TOUR win last August. Playing four times in five weeks during a busy April period saw his recent production dwindle. His last three outings – the Masters, RBC Heritage and Cadillac Championship – produced nothing better than a T23 (Cadillac Championship). The Englishman returns to Charlotte and the familiar grounds of Quail Hollow for the fifth time. His previous three TOUR starts all registered T15 or better, including his best, T5, in 2023.
Si Woo Kim (+2500) did not lose any momentum between his solo third-place payday at the RBC Heritage and his week off before sharing fourth last Sunday at the Cadillac Championship. One of the busiest on TOUR, the Korean owns six top-10 paydays from 12 starts. Only Fitzpatrick gains more shots on the field from tee to green. Only two players hit more fairways. The last of his five wins on TOUR happened in 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, another demanding track for the driver.
Past champions at Quail Hollow Club entered this week:
- 2019: Max Homa (+10000)
- 2018: Jason Day (+4500)
- 2012: Rickie Fowler (+4500)
- 2011: Lucas Glover (+22500)
Here's a look at the outright prices for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3300: Sam Burns, Robert MacIntyre, Patrick Cantlay
- +3500: Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin, Adam Scott
- +4000: Hideki Matsuyama, Maverick McNealy
- +4500: Min Woo Lee, Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Chris Gotterup
- +5000: Justin Thomas, Justin Rose
- +5500: Kurt Kitayama, Akshay Bhatia
- +6000: Nicolai Højgaard
- +7000: Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland, Alex Noren
- +8000: Alex Smalley, Jacob Bridgeman, Sahith Theegala
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