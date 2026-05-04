Odds Outlook: Full betting odds for top players at Truist Championship

Cameron Young (+850) is currently the hottest player on the planet. After breaking through for the first time last year, also in North Carolina at the Wyndham Championship, Young has now won three times in his previous 13 starts. Posting 19 under, which included a self-imposed penalty stroke on Sunday, he blistered the Blue Monster and went wire-to-wire to win the fifth Signature Event of the season. His red-hot putter, which gained almost two shots on the field in Miami, combined with his power tee-to-green, enabled him to earn his fourth podium payday in his last five events. Making his third visit to Quail Hollow, only two of his previous eight rounds were below par. Like McIlroy, plenty has changed in his game since his last visit.