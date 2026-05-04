Wells Williams betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Wells Williams will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. The tournament features a $4 million purse with Ryan Fox defending his title after winning at 15-under last year.
Wells Williams's recent performances
- Williams has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.602 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Williams has an average of -1.757 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Williams has averaged -2.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Williams's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-1.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.417
Williams's advanced stats and rankings
- Williams posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -1.602 in his past five starts indicates room for improvement with his iron play.
- Williams struggled around the greens in his past five tournaments with a -1.757 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
- On the putting surface, Williams delivered a positive 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Williams as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.