Lanto Griffin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Griffin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 25-under.

Griffin has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.