Lanto Griffin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Lanto Griffin missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in 2025 but finished tied for 66th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his recent performances at the tournament.
Griffin's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2024
|T66
|71-68-74-71
|E
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 72-70 for an even-par total.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 25-under.
- Griffin has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.082
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.818
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.684
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.704
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.756
|-0.411
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin has a -0.818 mark. He has hit 60.61% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.73 putts per round, and he has broken par 24.75% of the time with 21.21% bogey avoidance.
- Griffin currently ranks 171st with 30 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.