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28M AGO

Lanto Griffin betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Valero Texas Open 2026 at TPC San Antonio on April 02, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Lanto Griffin missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in 2025 but finished tied for 66th in 2024. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on his recent performances at the tournament.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Griffin's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-70E
    2024T6671-68-74-71E

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Griffin's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting rounds of 72-70 for an even-par total.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Griffin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-74-1--

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for thirteenth with a score of 25-under.
    • Griffin has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has averaged -0.411 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0820.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.818-0.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.6840.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.704-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.756-0.411

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.082 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.1 yards reflects his performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin has a -0.818 mark. He has hit 60.61% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a -0.704 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.73 putts per round, and he has broken par 24.75% of the time with 21.21% bogey avoidance.
    • Griffin currently ranks 171st with 30 FedExCup Regular Season points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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