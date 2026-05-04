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30M AGO

Trent Phillips betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Trent Phillips of the United States hits his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic 2026 at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on April 5, 2026 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

Trent Phillips of the United States hits his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic 2026 at Lakewood National Golf Club Commander on April 5, 2026 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

    Trent Phillips finished tied for 31st at 7-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Phillips' recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3168-68-73-68-7

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 31st after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 19, 2026Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera MayaMC77-72+5--
    April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicT1968-69-67-65-1541.071
    March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubMC68-73-3--
    March 8, 2026Astara Chile Classic presented by ScotiabankMC73-68-1--
    March 1, 2026119 Visa Argentina Open presented by MacroMC69-73+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026Astara Golf Championship presented by MastercardT1466-71-68-69-1054.000
    Feb. 1, 2026The Panama ChampionshipT6671-71-70-77+93.317
    Jan. 21, 2026The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco ClubT2972-71-74-69-225.071
    Jan. 14, 2026The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise IslandT367-66-66-66-23145.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-75+10--

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.049 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.049

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Phillips sported a 0.039 mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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