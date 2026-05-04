Trent Phillips betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Phillips has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island, where he finished tied for third with a score of 23-under.

Phillips has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.039 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.