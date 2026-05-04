Emiliano Grillo betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Emiliano Grillo of Argentina plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Emiliano Grillo finished tied for 20th at 10-under in last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Grillo's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|69-67-71-67
|-10
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Grillo's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Grillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|70-67-72-75
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T7
|71-70-71-65
|-7
|82.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|84-77
|+17
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|71-71-71-69
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|69-71-70-74
|-4
|7.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|72-69-73-67
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-76-66
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
Grillo's recent performances
- Grillo has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Grillo has an average of -0.107 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has averaged -1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.202
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.156
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.226
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.578
|-0.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-1.162
|-1.130
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.202 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Grillo has a -0.156 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 100th with a 64.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo has delivered a -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he has broken par 20.79% of the time (119th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.