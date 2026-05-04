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John VanDerLaan betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    John VanDerLaan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of making a strong showing in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4669-74-70-71E8.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2172-68-68-71-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-72-70-72-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-70-73-71-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-69-67-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC63-78+1--

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 9-under.
    • He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee115-0.182-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.1290.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.186-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.142-0.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.639-0.373

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.129 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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