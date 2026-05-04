John VanDerLaan betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 9-under.

He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

VanDerLaan has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.