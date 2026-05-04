John VanDerLaan betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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John VanDerLaan of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 27, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
John VanDerLaan has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of making a strong showing in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is VanDerLaan's first time competing in this tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|69-74-70-71
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-72-70-72
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-67
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|63-78
|+1
|--
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 9-under.
- He has an average of -0.068 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has an average of 0.033 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.373 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.182
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.129
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.186
|-0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|100
|-0.142
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.639
|-0.373
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.182 (115th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.8 yards ranked 67th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sported a -0.129 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivered a -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranked 108th by breaking par 21.19% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.