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17M AGO

Luke Clanton betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Luke Clanton of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Luke Clanton of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Luke Clanton returns to compete at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set for May 7-10 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This $4 million purse event will see defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat his 15-under performance from 2025.

    Latest odds for Clanton at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Clanton's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Clanton's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-216.475
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open7072-69-76-74+33.000
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open7569-69-77-72+72.500
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT569-70-69-68-1260.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D70-2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-71-4--

    Clanton's recent performances

    • Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
    • Clanton has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clanton has averaged -1.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.514-0.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green89-0.024-0.056
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green156-0.500-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-1.064-0.552
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-2.103-1.462

    Clanton's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.514 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a -0.024 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Clanton delivered a -1.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 17.99% of the time.
    • Clanton has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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