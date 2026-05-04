Luke Clanton betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.

Clanton has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.