Luke Clanton betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Luke Clanton of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton returns to compete at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set for May 7-10 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. This $4 million purse event will see defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat his 15-under performance from 2025.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Clanton's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|72-69-76-74
|+3
|3.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|75
|69-69-77-72
|+7
|2.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|60.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of -0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.056 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -1.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.514
|-0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|89
|-0.024
|-0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|156
|-0.500
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-1.064
|-0.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-2.103
|-1.462
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.514 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.1 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sported a -0.024 mark that ranked 89th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton delivered a -1.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 163rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 155th by breaking par 17.99% of the time.
- Clanton has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.