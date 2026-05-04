Sam Ryder betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Ryder's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.

He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Ryder has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Ryder has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.