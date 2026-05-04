PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
31M AGO

Sam Ryder betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Ryder tees off on the second hole prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 22, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Sam Ryder tees off on the second hole prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 22, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Sam Ryder returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.

    Latest odds for Ryder at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Ryder's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1369-69-69-66-11
    2024T2667-69-66-72-10

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Ryder's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Ryder's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2167-69-69-74-937.429
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6069-65-75-70-14.600
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6472-69-72-73+23.900
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-69+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-72-72-73-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-66-68-69-1725.273
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT4770-65-67-68-12--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-69+2--

    Ryder's recent performances

    • Ryder's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
    • He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ryder has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.196-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4970.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.346-0.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4840.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.4390.153

    Ryder's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.196 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.497 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
    • Ryder has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Thriston Lawrence betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW