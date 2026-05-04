Sam Ryder betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Sam Ryder tees off on the second hole prior to the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 22, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Sam Ryder returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10, 2026. Ryder looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 13th.
Ryder's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T13
|69-69-69-66
|-11
|2024
|T26
|67-69-66-72
|-10
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Ryder's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Ryder's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-69-69-74
|-9
|37.429
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|69-65-75-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|68-72-72-73
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|68-66-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T47
|70-65-67-68
|-12
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
Ryder's recent performances
- Ryder's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 9-under.
- He has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.139 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ryder has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.196
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.497
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.346
|-0.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.484
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.439
|0.153
Ryder's advanced stats and rankings
- Ryder has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.196 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ryder sports a 0.497 mark that ranks 18th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ryder has delivered a 0.484 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Ryder has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.