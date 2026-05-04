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Keita Nakajima betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Keita Nakajima of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Keita Nakajima of Japan plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Keita Nakajima tees off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. Ryan Fox returns as defending champion after winning the tournament last year at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Nakajima at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Nakajima's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Nakajima's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D73+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix Open7172-68-71-76+32.900
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6469-71-76-71-14.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC65-71-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-67-74-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5573-65-71-71E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+5--

    Nakajima's recent performances

    • Nakajima's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Nakajima has averaged -0.890 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nakajima's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.420-0.402
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3820.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.623-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.707-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.367-0.890

    Nakajima's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nakajima posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nakajima sported a 0.382 mark. He has a 70.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nakajima delivered a -0.707 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he broke par 20.24% of the time.
    • Nakajima has earned seven FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 188th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nakajima as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    1

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    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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