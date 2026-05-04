Keita Nakajima betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Nakajima's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 4-under.

Nakajima has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Nakajima has an average of -0.325 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.