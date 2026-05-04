PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
31M AGO

Pontus Nyholm betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Pontus Nyholm will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory last year.

    Latest odds for Nyholm at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Nyholm's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-76-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC68-75-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1469-66-68-67-1053.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1669-69-69-71-1029.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1367-70-72-66-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC78-70-78+10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-72+6--

    Nyholm's recent performances

    • Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Nyholm has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Nyholm has averaged 0.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.5260.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.4430.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1280.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.1630.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.6770.329

    Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.526 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sports a -0.443 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 62.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Nyholm has delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.67% of the time.
    • Nyholm has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW