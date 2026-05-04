Pontus Nyholm betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Pontus Nyholm will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory last year.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|29.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|67-70-72-66
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-78
|+10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Nyholm has an average of 0.188 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.009 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged 0.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.526
|0.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.443
|0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.128
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.163
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.677
|0.329
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.526 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sports a -0.443 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 62.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm has delivered a 0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.67% of the time.
- Nyholm has earned 138 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 111th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.