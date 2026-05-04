Tyler Collet betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Collet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of nine-over.

Collet has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Collet has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.