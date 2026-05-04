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Tyler Collet betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Tyler Collet of the USA team plays his shot from the second tee during day seven of the 2024 PGA Cup at the Meadows course at Sunriver Resort on September 15, 2024 in Sun River, Oregon. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Tyler Collet of the USA team plays his shot from the second tee during day seven of the 2024 PGA Cup at the Meadows course at Sunriver Resort on September 15, 2024 in Sun River, Oregon. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    The 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic will take place at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10. The $4 million purse tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, will see defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Collet at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • Collet has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Tyler Collet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-78+9--

    Tyler Collet's recent performances

    • Collet's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of nine-over.
    • Collet has an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Collet has an average of -0.225 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Collet has averaged -0.798 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tyler Collet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.798

    Tyler Collet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Collet has posted an average of -0.528 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments, indicating room for improvement off the tee.
    • His approach play has shown relative consistency with an average of -0.046 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green over his last five starts.
    • Around the greens, Collet has averaged -0.225 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Collet as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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