Trace Crowe betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Trace Crowe returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. Crowe looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th.
Crowe's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|2024
|T32
|71-63-71-70
|-9
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|61-70-63-66
|-28
|82.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|68-71-74-70
|-5
|1.680
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
- Crowe has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Crowe has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.233
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 134th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.