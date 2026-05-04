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33M AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Trace Crowe of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. Crowe looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 27th.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Crowe's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2769-68-70-69-8
    2024T3271-63-71-70-9

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 8-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Crowe's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT461-70-63-66-2882.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-68-70-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7268-71-74-70-51.680

    Crowe's recent performances

    • Crowe has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.
    • Crowe has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Crowe has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.233

    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe has earned 83 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 134th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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