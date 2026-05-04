Trace Crowe betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Crowe has finished in the top five twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 28-under.

Crowe has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Crowe has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.