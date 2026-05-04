Robert Streb betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 57th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 4-under.

Streb has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Streb has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.