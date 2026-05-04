Robert Streb betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Robert Streb will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- This is Streb's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-73-66-76
|-4
|3.298
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Streb's recent performances
- Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 57th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 4-under.
- Streb has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.219
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season.
- His Driving Distance averages 283.6 yards in 2026.
- Streb has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 194th on TOUR.
- He averages 27.50 Putts Per Round in 2026.
- Streb has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.28% this season.
- He breaks par 23.61% of the time in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.