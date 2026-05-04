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32M AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Robert Streb will tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Streb at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Streb's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Streb's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-73-66-76-43.298
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--

    Streb's recent performances

    • Streb's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 57th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 4-under.
    • Streb has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.001 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.062 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.157
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.219

    Streb's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streb has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation Percentage this season.
    • His Driving Distance averages 283.6 yards in 2026.
    • Streb has earned three FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 194th on TOUR.
    • He averages 27.50 Putts Per Round in 2026.
    • Streb has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.28% this season.
    • He breaks par 23.61% of the time in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    R4
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    -12
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    R4
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    S.W. Kim
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