Kris Ventura betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Kristoffer Reitan (L) of Norway and Kris Ventura of Norway react after making an eagle on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Kris Ventura missed the cut last year at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 5-over. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at this $4 million event.
Ventura's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-71
|+5
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Ventura's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Ventura's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|63-67-63-65
|-30
|133.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|66-70-70-72
|-10
|37.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|65-69-73-61
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|68-73-68-74
|-1
|--
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Ventura has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has averaged -0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.381
|0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.364
|0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.677
|-0.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.238
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.421
|-0.665
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
- Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.381 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.364 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.95% of the time.
- Ventura has accumulated 171 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.