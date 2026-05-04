PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Kris Ventura betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan (L) of Norway and Kris Ventura of Norway react after making an eagle on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan (L) of Norway and Kris Ventura of Norway react after making an eagle on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Kris Ventura missed the cut last year at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, shooting 5-over. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance at this $4 million event.

    Latest odds for Ventura at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Ventura's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-71+5

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Ventura's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Ventura's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-68+4--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-70-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2266-70-70-72-1037.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-67-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3465-69-73-61-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3468-73-68-74-1--

    Ventura's recent performances

    • Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
    • Ventura has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ventura has averaged -0.665 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3810.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.3640.154
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.677-0.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.238-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.421-0.665

    Ventura's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ventura posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.381 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ventura sported a -0.364 mark that ranked 132nd on TOUR. He ranked 113th with a 64.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ventura delivered a 0.238 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 18.95% of the time.
    • Ventura has accumulated 171 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW