Kris Ventura betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Ventura has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.

Ventura has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.154 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.