Doug Ghim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim finished tied for 52nd at 3-under in last year's ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Ghim's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|69-69-70-73
|-3
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|69-71-69-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|68-67-75-73
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|74-68-71-67
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|69-65-74-69
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|60-71-67-66
|-18
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.047 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|24
|0.422
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.251
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.311
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.174
|-0.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|57
|0.308
|0.214
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.422 (24th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a -0.251 mark that ranked 123rd on TOUR. He ranked 72nd with a 66.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a -0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
- Ghim earned 122 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranked him 118th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.