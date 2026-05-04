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Doug Ghim betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang (L) of the United States reacts with partner Doug Ghim of the United States after holing out for an eagle on the tenth hole during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)