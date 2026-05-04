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Zach Bauchou betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Zach Bauchou of the United States lines up his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Zach Bauchou has not competed in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $4 million event in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Bauchou at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • This is Bauchou's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Bauchou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT2868-70-73-69-830.250
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5074-72-69-74+112.792
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2170-68-71-70-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2370-71-67-69-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4868-68-73-71-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5968-69-76-72-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1365-70-65-68-2055.200

    Bauchou's recent performances

    • Bauchou has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Bauchou has an average of -0.075 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bauchou has averaged -0.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bauchou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.311-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.081-0.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green580.1250.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.0940.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total84-0.011-0.078

    Bauchou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bauchou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bauchou sported a 0.081 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 65.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 58th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Bauchou delivered a 0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    • Bauchou has earned 202 FedExCup Regular Season points (86th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bauchou as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Cameron Young
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    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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