Dylan Wu betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th last year at 4-under. The tournament runs May 7-10 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Wu's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|66-71-73-70
|-4
|2024
|T16
|66-68-69-69
|-12
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 12-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|72-71-68-70
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|70-71-72-70
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|73-69-75-71
|+4
|3.800
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-73-64-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-66-70-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 3-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.097
|-0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.128
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.068
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.291
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.329
|-0.087
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a 0.128 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.