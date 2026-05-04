PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Dylan Wu betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 45th last year at 4-under. The tournament runs May 7-10 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

    Latest odds for Wu at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Wu's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4566-71-73-70-4
    2024T1666-68-69-69-12

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Wu's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 12-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2672-71-68-70-331.750
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5070-71-72-70-54.382
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6673-69-75-71+43.800
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-73-64-70-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-66-70-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 3-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.087 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.097-0.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1280.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0680.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.291-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.329-0.087

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.097 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.0 yards ranks 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a 0.128 mark that ranks 64th on TOUR. He ranks seventh with a 70.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.54, and he ranks 62nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Wu has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 141st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    The First Look: TOUR stars head to Myrtle Beach

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Davis Riley betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    May 4, 2026

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: Truist Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW