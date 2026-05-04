Dylan Wu betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 3-under.

Wu has an average of -0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Wu has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.