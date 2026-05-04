Jimmy Stanger betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in 2024, shooting six-over. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Stanger's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-75
|+6
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Stanger's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of six-over.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|68-68-72-70
|-2
|5.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|22
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-67-72-71
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-68-65-76
|-6
|22.3
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-70-72
|+3
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open.
- He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has an average of -0.537 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.498
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-1.089
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.020
|0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.444
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.127
|0.086
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.089 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 143rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.