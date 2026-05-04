Jimmy Stanger betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.089 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.