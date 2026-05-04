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23M AGO

Jimmy Stanger betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic in 2024, shooting six-over. He returns to Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 looking to improve on that performance in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for Stanger at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Stanger's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-75+6

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Stanger's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of six-over.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Stanger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5668-68-72-70-25.5
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-70-70-222
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-67-72-71-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-68-65-76-622.3
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-70-72+3--

    Stanger's recent performances

    • Stanger's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • He has an average of 0.250 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger has an average of -0.537 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180.4980.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-1.089-0.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0200.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4440.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Total95-0.1270.086

    Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 29th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.089 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 127th with a 63.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.76, and he ranked 46th by breaking par 23.02% of the time.
    • Stanger has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 143rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Tot
    -13
    R4
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    -13

    2

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    Tot
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    R4
    -4

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    R4
    -4

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    3

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    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

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    Adam Scott
    AUS
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    R4
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    -11

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    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

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    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

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    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

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    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
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    -11
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