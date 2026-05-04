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Max McGreevy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 45th at 4-under last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    McGreevy's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4572-68-73-67-4

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1972-63-69-67-946.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5072-72-70-75+112.792
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-72-72-68-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2969-68-68-70-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-72-69-72-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3066-67-71-76-823.125

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3120.240
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4240.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.018-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.469-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.2490.204

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (39th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McGreevy sported a 0.424 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 100th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Cadillac Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
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    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    -19

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -4

    2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    3

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    3

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Adam Scott
    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    -11

    T4

    AUS
    A. Scott
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Sepp Straka
    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T4

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T4

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2
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