Max McGreevy betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after finishing tied for 45th at 4-under last year. He'll tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club May 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
McGreevy's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|72-63-69-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|12.792
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-72-72-68
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|69-68-68-70
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-72-69-72
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|66-67-71-76
|-8
|23.125
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.312
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.424
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.018
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.469
|-0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.249
|0.204
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.312 (39th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McGreevy sported a 0.424 mark that ranked 26th on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 68.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 137th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 147th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.