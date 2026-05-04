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27M AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander of Sweden reacts to his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Henrik Norlander of Sweden reacts to his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. Norlander looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Norlander's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-69+1
    2024T2068-67-68-70-11

    At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 11-under.
    • Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6873-68-73-73+33.060
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5770-72-71-71-43.298
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2565-67-71-64-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged -0.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.566-0.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.093-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3500.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.169-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.478-0.150

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.566 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.8 yards reflects his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander has recorded a -0.093 mark. He has hit 61.11% of Greens in Regulation.
    • Around the greens, Norlander has delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Norlander has recorded a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.60 putts per round and has broken par 19.44% of the time.
    • Norlander currently sits at 189th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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