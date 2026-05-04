Henrik Norlander betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
1 Min Read
Henrik Norlander of Sweden reacts to his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander returns to the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. Norlander looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Norlander's recent history at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|2024
|T20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
At the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 11-under.
- Ryan Fox won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|73-68-73-73
|+3
|3.060
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|3.298
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|65-67-71-64
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 25th with a score of 15-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -0.150 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.566
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.093
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.350
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.169
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.478
|-0.150
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.566 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.8 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Norlander has recorded a -0.093 mark. He has hit 61.11% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Norlander has delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Norlander has recorded a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting average this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.60 putts per round and has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- Norlander currently sits at 189th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 6 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.