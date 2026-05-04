Marcelo Rozo betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
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Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Marcelo Rozo will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory in 2025.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|65
|70-72-71-75
|E
|2.489
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|66-75-75-72
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 65th with a score of even par.
- He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has averaged -0.913 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.505
|-0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.218
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.329
|-0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-1.636
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-2.252
|-0.913
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.505 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.218 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Rozo has delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR.
- On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 162nd with a 21.16% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Rozo has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.