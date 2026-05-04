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Marcelo Rozo betting profile: ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

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Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia hits his tee shot on the 10th hole round of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass on December 14, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Marcelo Rozo will compete in the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic for the first time, set to tee off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club from May 7-10. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion Ryan Fox looking to repeat after his 15-under victory in 2025.

    Latest odds for Rozo at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

    Rozo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6570-72-71-75E2.489
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6566-75-75-72E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-70-69-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--

    Rozo's recent performances

    • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished 65th with a score of even par.
    • He has an average of -0.247 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has an average of 0.235 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozo has averaged -0.913 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.505-0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2180.235
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.329-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-1.636-0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-2.252-0.913

    Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.505 (146th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranks 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.218 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Rozo has delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 141st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.636 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 164th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.90, and he ranks 162nd with a 21.16% Bogey Avoidance rate.
    • Rozo has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 190th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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